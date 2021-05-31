Benjamin Afutu deserves Black Stars call up - Coach Ebenezer Sefah

Benjamin Afutu, Hearts of Oak defensive midfielder

Ghanaian football scout, Ebenezer Sefah beleives Hearts of Oak defensive midfielder, Benjamin Afutu deserves a Black Stars call up following his explosive performance.

The 26-year-old has been magnificent for the Phobians in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Afutu has been a livewire under Samuel Boadu as they sit on top of the league log with 49 points after 27 matches played.



Assessing the performance against Berekum Chelsea, Coach Sefah lauded the abilities and the qualities of the midfielder insisting he deserves to be in the Black Stars.



"I have carefully watched Benjamin Afutu and I think he is a brilliant player and I think he deserves to be in the Black Stars," he told Asempa FM.

"I am saying this on authority and per my assessment, he has been a key player under Samuel Boadu. If you watch his passes and his interceptions, I think he has the qualities to play for the senior national team.



"He has been brilliant and in the last five matches Hearts of Oak have played, he has been superb and I think he has more to offer," he added.



Afutu was named the Man of The Match in their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak will be hosted by city rivals, Great Olympics in the matchday 28 games at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.