Benjamin Afutu leaves Hearts of Oak

Ghana international Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have lost influential midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey on the transfer deadline day, according to media reports.

The 24-year-old has not been able to reach a deal with the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup winners as his contract has run out.



Hearts were hoping to convince the midfielder to sign a new deal but the two parties couldn’t agree on a fee for the new deal.

The former Accra Great Olympics midfielder requested for an increment the Phobians were not ready to meet.



Hearts have eventually lost the midfielder who according to sources has left the country to Azerbaijan to secure a deal.