Benjamin Afutu praises Hearts of Oak boss Samuel Boadu for his improved form

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu, has lauded head coach, Samuel Boadu for his improved form.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form in the second half of the league season.



Boadu, who took over from Kosta Papic has been able to steer the club to the top of the league after 27 matches.



Afutu however, put up a “most valuable” player show in Accra Hearts of Oak’s 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea on matchday 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.



“Ever since coach [Samuel Boadu] came, I had met somewhere before," he said.



“So when he came he already knew how I played."



“And when he came, he pushed me hard at training."

“The push ensured I began doing things I could not do before."



“The pressure from the coach makes me push harder."



“That’s what has helped me in my game so far.” Benjamin Afutu said.



Afutu has so far won two man-of-the-match awards this season.



He was in action when Hearts of Oak cruised into round 32 of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



Hearts of Oak lead the league table with 49 points.