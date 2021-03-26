Benjamin Afutu rubbishes Hearts of Oak exit reports

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu has dismissed reports suggesting that he has parted ways with the club.

The lanky midfielder was reportedly leaving the club for an Azerbaijani club last week.



However, a swift report also emerged that he has signed a pre-contract agreement with Stade Tunisien of Tunisia.



Taking to his Twitter account, Afutu said he remains a player of the 2000 CAF Champions League winners.

The hardworking midfielder has so far scored two goals from 8 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak.



