0
Sports News Sat, 5 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Benjamin Afutu, two others in contract talks with Accra Hearts of Oak

Benjamin Afutu 600x400 Hearts want to offer Afutu a new contract

Listen to the Article

According to reports, Accra Hearts of Oak have begun talks on a fresh contract with Kofi Kordzi, Robert Addo, and Benjamin Afutu Kotey after their outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League.

Afutu 24, has been a key player for the club, he joined the Phobians on a three-year deal in 2018 under Frank Nuttal on a free transfer after ending his stay with Karela United.

He scored two goals in 13 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 19/20 Ghana Premier League season which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Addo and Kofi Kordzi also have a few months left on their contract. They were instrumental in the Phobia team with Kordzi scoring six goals in 13 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak.

Source: footballghana.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: