Benjamin Agyare completes move to Albanian top-flight side FK Apolonia

Benjamin Agyare

Former Hearts of Oak defender Benjamin Agyare has completed a move to newly-promoted Albanian top-flight side FK Apolonia Fier, footballmadeinghana.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Hearts of Lions defender joins the club on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak this August.



Agyare will be hoping to rediscover his form in the Albanian league after a torrid times with Hearts of Oak.



The rolly-poly defender was released by the Phobians about two months ago after returning from an injury he picked up in an accident.

The defender who many believed needed not more than three games to rediscover his form after the unfortunate accident was swiftly scooped by the Albanian top flight side after impressing their scouts.



He will be joining the side with former Hearts of Oak team mate and striker Bernard Arthur who also completed a move the side a fortnight ago.