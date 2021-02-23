Benjamin Arthur happy to join Medeama, pledges to contribute his bit towards the success of the club

Ghana international Benjamin Arthur

Midfielder Benjamin Arthur has expressed joy in joining Ghana Premier League side Medeama.

The Yellow and Mauve completed the signing of midfielder Benjamin Arthur on a two-year deal on Monday after ending his stay at Elmina Sharks.



Speaking after his move, he expressed delight and promised to contribute his bit towards the success of the club.



"I am excited to be here as I open a new chapter in my career,"



"I want to thank coaches, officials, former colleagues, and fans of Elmina Sharks for amazing years at the club."

"They understand that a man must move on at some point in life. I am grateful for what we managed to do at Elmina."



"Now it’s time to shift focus on Medeama and contribute my bit to the success of this great team."



Benjamin won't be available for the Premier League match against Eleven Wonders at home on Wednesday but should be ready for the final game of the first round against Berekum Chelsea.