Benjamin Bernard Boateng scores as Smouha SC defeat Ghazl El Mahalla in Egyptian league

Benjamin Bernard Boateng 1 Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Bernard Boateng

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Bernard Boateng, came off the bench to score for Smouha SC in their 2-0 triumph over Ghazl El Mahalla in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old sealed the victory for Smouha with a clinical finish at the El Gazel Stadium in El Mahalla El Kubra.

The Blue Wave had opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Egyptian forward Hossam Hassan, but he was forced off due to injury.

Boateng, a former Elmina Sharks FC, replaced Hassan and made an immediate impact. He connected with a pass from Ahmed Mostafa to score the second goal in the 85th minute.

The win has helped Smouha SC move up one place on the Egyptian Premier League standings, while Ghazl El Mahalla remained in 12th position after 27 rounds of matches.

Boateng's goal took his tally to seven in 25 appearances in the Egyptian top-flight this campaign.

He is on loan at Smouha from fellow Egyptian Premier League club Al-Ittihad Alexandria SC.

