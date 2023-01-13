10
Menu
Sports

Benjamin Mendy found not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

Benjamin Mendy 678976678987 Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A report by BBC indicates that the verdict which was passed on Wednesday, January 11, was unanimous.

Mendy, however, will face a retrial on June 26, 2023, on other two outstanding charges.

Mendy's friend and co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie was also not found guilty of three rape counts.

Matturie will face a retrial on other three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault the court could not react verdict on.

The French international and his co-accused had been accused of rape and sexual assault by 13 women.

On September 13, 2022, the court cleared Mendy of one rape count after being accused by a 19-year-old woman.

Matturie, who was also accused by the same woman, was also found not guilty of two rape counts and one sexual abuse.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode