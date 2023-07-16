Benjamin Tetteh describes physical nature of the English Championship as 'crazy

Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Tetteh

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh has admitted that the nature of the championship is massively physical which requires a high level of hard work and determination to succeed.

According to the Hull City striker, the competition is characterised by a staggering ferocity of football which he describes as a never-ending battlefield with unbelievable brutality.



Tetteh lifts the lid on the incredible hurdles faced on the field, revealing the exceptional degree of stamina and commitment essential to navigate the difficult matches that comprise this fiercely contested league.



Tetteh's insights provide a rare glimpse into the raw force and intensity that define the beautiful game at the Championship level in England, as fans and analysts alike marvel at the grueling fights occurring week after week.

"In the UK, the physical level of the game is crazy sometimes you cant imagine. It is not like running it is like running and fighting and playing a mixture of everything together," he told Spor Arena.



"I remember the first time I started I was out of breath it was crazy difficult so it took a lot of time to adjust to playing but it is great,"



Tetteh, whose debut season at Hull City was hampered by injury, will be looking to stay fit and demonstrate his potential this season.