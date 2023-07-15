Benjamin Tetteh discusses the difference between Turkish and British football

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh has recently shared his insights on the contrasting worlds of Turkish and British football, shedding light on the notable disparities that define each league.

With a unique perspective gained from his experiences in both countries, Tetteh delves into the intricacies of playing styles and the distinct challenges faced by footballers navigating these distinct footballing terrains.



"I mean there is a lot of differences in Turkish football and the British football," he told Spor Arena.



"Obviously, British football is more physical they demand everything Turkish is also more like tactical and just like been discipline. There is a big differences like intensity,"

Hull City is currently in Turkey for pre season ahead of the upcoming campaign in the Championship. Last season Benjamin Tetteh made 15 appearances, scored one goal, and assisted three. Tetteh was in and out of action during the season because of injuries.



Benjamin Tetteh joined the Tigers in the summer of 2022 from Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor