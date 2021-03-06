Benjamin Tetteh nets season's 4th goal in Yeni Malatyaspor away loss

Sat, 6 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their defeat to Denizlispor in a 5-goal thriller in the Turkish Superlig on Saturday.
Malatyaspor got their noses in front in the 16th minute through Stephen Mallan.
Hugo Rodallega and Recep Niyaz put the hosts in the lead before halftime.
Tetteh put the visitors on level pegging in the 77th minute with a fine finish before Denizlispor restored their lead three minutes from time.
The 23-year-old has scored four goals so far for Malatyaspor in the Turkish top-flight this campaign.
