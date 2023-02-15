Benjamin Tetteh provides assist on return from suspension as Hull lose at Norwich

Tetteh started on his return from the red card suspension

Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh provided an assist on Tuesday night on his return from suspension in Hull City’s defeat at Norwich City.

The 25-year-old was sent off on January 20 against Sheffield United and missed the club’s last three games against QPR, Cardiff, and Stoke.



He started on his return from the red card suspension and provided the assist that led to the opening goal of the game.



He teed up Jacob Greaves to score the first goal of the game in the 14th before the hosts leveled through Kieran Dowell.

Gabriel Sara put Sheffield in the lead 58 minutes in where Joshua Sergent wrapped up the game a minute to the 90th.



Sheffield United went on to win 3-1 against Hull City.



Benjamin Tetteh has now played in 11 Championship games, providing three assists without a goal since joining the club in the summer.