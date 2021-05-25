Benjamin Tetteh rallies support for Great Olympics to clinch GPL title

Striker, Benjamin Tetteh

Former Dreams FC striker Benjamin Tetteh is hoping Great Olympics will finish the ongoing Ghana Premier League season as champions.

Great Olympics have been one of the most entertaining and consistent teams in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Dade Boys are gunning to clinch this term’s league trophy having amassed 46 points from 26 games, with 8 games to end the campaign.



During an interview with Metro TV, Tetteh said despite being a fan of Accra Hearts of Oak, he is rallying for Great Olympics to finish the season with a flourish.

“I love Great Olympics and I personally wish they can win the league because I think they’ve done so well with the history that they have and I think this season they are doing incredibly well,” the Yeni Malatyaspor striker stated on Metro TV.



Great Olympics are currently at the 4th position on the table.