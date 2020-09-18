Benjamin Tetteh ruled out of Yeni Malatyaspor's clash against Goztepep

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh will not be available for selection this weekend when his Yeni Matalyaspor outfit take on Goztepe.

The two clubs are billed to face off in a crunch meeting on Matchday 2 of the 2020/2021 Turkish Super Lig season.



In a build up to the game, Yeni Matalyaspor's new signing Benjamin Tetteh has been ruled out after suffering an injury setbacks.



The player joined the club this summer on a season-long loan from Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague.

Having missed the first game of the season last weekend, the exciting forward is set to miss the second game as well.



The Ghana U-23 attacker will hope to return to full fitness after the Goztepe game in order to be available for selecting on Matchday 3.



This season if Benjamin Tetteh impresses for Yeni Malatyaspor, he will be permanently signed by the club at the end of the season.

