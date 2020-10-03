Benjamin Tetteh's debut goal hands Yeni Malatyaspor season’s first win

Sat, 3 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Benjamin Tetteh’s first goal for Yeni Malatyaspor propelled them to victory today.
The Ghanaian striker scored the only goal as Yeni Malatyaspor beat Antalyaspor 1-0 for their first win in the Turkish top-flight this season.
The 23-year-old scored in the 10th minute, with Yeni defending very well to secure the win.
It is Tetteh's first goal for the club since joining them this summer from Czech side Sparta Praha.
Tetteh needed his second appearance to score, having drawn a blank on his debut.
His compatriot Afriyie Acquah impressed for Yeni Malatyaspor in midfield.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- We will give Salisu time - Southampton coach
- African players to watch this weekend
- Check out the 15 Ghanaian players at Arsenal, Man Utd, other clubs
- Mohammed Kudus likely to miss game against FC Groningen - Ten Hag
- Brighton to reject Bayern Munich’s €15million offer for Tariq Lamptey
- Read all related articles