Benjamin Tetteh’s debut strike propels Yeni Metalyspor to first win of the season

Ghanaian attacker Benjamin Tetteh’s scored his debut goal for Yeni Malatyaspor as they defeated Antalyaspor to register their first win of the season on Saturday.

Tetteh scored the only goal of the game on the 10 minute as Yeni Malatyaspor maintained till the blast of the final whistle.



He was withdrawn in added time for Kubilay Kanatsikuz.

The goal was his first in two games since joining them from Sparta Praha.



His compatriot Afryie Acquah also featured for Yeni Metalyspor.