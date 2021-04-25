Benjamin Tetteh's fifth league goal gives Yeni Malatyaspor victory in Turkish Super Lig

Striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his fifth league goal of the season for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 over Joseph Paintsils' Ankaragucu on Sunday, 25 April 2021 in the Turkish Super Lig.
The Ghana youth international turned in a ball in the 78th minute to double their lead at home.
After a goalless first half, Adem Buyuk gave Yeni Malatyaspor the lead on 55 minutes.
Tetteh, who is on loan from Czech side Sparta Praha, seems to have done enough to earn a permanent deal.
The 23-year-old was making his 27th appearance for the club.
Afriyie Acquah was introduced in the 85th minute for Yeni Malatyaspor.
Deep into added on time, Paintsil-who lasted the entire duration-pulled one back for the visitors.
