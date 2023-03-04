0
Benjamin Tetteh scores first Championship goal as Hull City beat West Brom

79184D10 0758 476B 93C2 7A292E9B0BFD.jpeg Benjamin Tetteh

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Benjamin Tetteh scored his first Championship goal for Hull City in their 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

The victory at MKM Stadium means Hull City have moved from sixteenth spot to 13th position with 45 points from 34 games.

Tetteh now has a goal and 3 assists in 14 Championship games for Hull since joining at the start of the season.

The Ghanaian forward opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute from a Regan Slater assist.

Three minutes to the hour mark, Ireland defender Dara O’Shea turned the ball into his own goal to double the lead for Liam Rosenior’s side.

The visitors' luck wasn't in as minutes later playmaker John Swift struck the post with a powerful freekick before Wallace pushed Darlow into a close-range save.

Although having greater possession of the ball, Carlos Corberán's team appeared to be a shell of their former selves as Hull masterfully neutralized them with each passing move.

A fourth straight away loss for West Brom results in yet another setback for their promotion campaign after they wasted their chances to score.

In sharp contrast, the Tigers' first head-to-head victory since November 2018 also makes it their sixth straight home game this season without a loss.

 

Source: footballghana.com
