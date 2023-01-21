0
Benjamin Tetteh sent off in Hull City's defeat to Sheffield United

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh was sent off in Hull City's 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in round 28 of the English Championship on Friday night.

The 25-year-old was a second half substitute, like in the last three games, because he just returned from injury and was being eased into action.

The former Yeni Malatyaspor striker came in the game 62nd minute in place of Greg Docherty. He was sent off with six minutes to the end of the game.

Daniel Jebbison scored the only goal of the game in the fourth minute but Hull City were unable to mount any comeback.

The visitors' hopes of a comeback were crushed when Benjamin Tetteh was ejected with six minutes left, after getting into a scuffle with Oli McBurnie.

This gave the Blades an advantage in numbers and they easily held on to their lead, earning a crucial three points in their quest for automatic promotion.

