1
Menu
Sports

Benjamin Tetteh suffers hamstring injury in Hull City's draw against Coventry City

Benjamin Tetteh 987658765 Benjamin Tetteh suffers hamstring injury

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hull City's promotion aspirations have been dealt a significant blow as Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh suffered a hamstring injury during their 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was substituted just 22 minutes into the game, holding his right hamstring as he left the field.

This latest setback compounds a challenging season for Tetteh, who has already struggled with multiple injuries.

The former Yeni Malatyspor frontman had only recently regained full fitness, expressing relief at being able to play again, before this latest setback.

The extent of Tetteh's injury remains unknown, leaving both the team and fans anxious as they await further updates.

His absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Tigers, as they seek to mount a strong challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Tetteh has featured in 15 games in the Championship and only recently scored his first goal for the club, providing three assists.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: