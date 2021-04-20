Benjamin Tetteh tests positive for coronavirus at Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh

Ghanaian attacker Benjamin Tetteh has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in isolation at his club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The lanky forward was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus after missing the Turkish Super Lig clash against Antalyaspor on Saturday. A game Yeni Malatyaspor won 1-0.



The 23-year-old is expected to miss the trip to Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor on Wednesday.

Benjamin Tetteh has been an integral member of manager Iran Buz's side this season, making 26 appearances and scoring four times for the Yellow and Blacks.



His absence will be a huge blow for the club who will also be missing midfielder Fernando Zuqui.