Benjamin Tweneboah set to leave Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks head coach, Yaw Acheampong has hinted that midfielder Benjamin Tweneboah could leave the club due to contractual issues.
The midfielder was absent during their clash against Berekum Chelsea on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday and it was the second consecutive game he had missed.
In his absence, the club labored to a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea.
Speaking during the post-match press conference, Yaw Acheampong revealed that the player has contractual issues to address with the club hence his absence from the matchday squad.
“We have contractual issues with some of the players which we’re trying to fix,” he said.
“Unfortunately Benjamin Tweneboah decided (not to play). I don’t know if he’s still with us,” he further revealed.
Tweneboah has been linked with moves to Medeama SC, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Ashantigold SC.
