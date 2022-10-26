Benjamin Willie Graham gets FIFA World Cup appointment

Ghanaian football commentator, Benjamin Wille Graham

Ghana’s Benjamin Wille Graham has been appointed by FIFA to work as Team Announcer at match venues during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The astute international football commentator, who currently works as a Marketing manager at the Ghana Football Association will work with FIFA Infotainment team, including Pitch-Side Presenters, MCs and DJs to create an atmosphere in the stadiums during the World Cup.



This is the first time FIFA is selecting team announcers for the world, and Benjamin Willie Graham will be working at Ghana’s group venues.



Graham has worked with SuperSports, StarTimes, Fox sports Africa, ESPN, Lagardere and CAF as a lead football commentator in the Ghana Premier League, Africa Cup of Nations/World cup qualifiers, CHAN, WAFU, CAF Men and Women’s AFCON tournaments and other major sports events.



Benjamin Willie Graham has also worked with seasoned commentators like Barry Lambert, Paul Dempsey and Steve Vickers, Robbie Knox, and Duane D’llorcaor.



He holds a Master’s Degree in Media Management from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below











