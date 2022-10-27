0
Menu
Sports

Benjamin Willie Graham gets FIFA World Cup appointment

Benjamin Wille Graham .png Benjamin Wille Graham

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana’s Benjamin Wille Graham has been appointed by FIFA to work as Team Announcer at match venues during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The astute international football commentator, who currently works as a Marketing manager at the Ghana Football Association, will work with FIFA Infotainment team, including Pitch-Side Presenters, MCs and DJs to create an atmosphere in the stadiums during the World Cup.

This is the first time FIFA is selecting team announcers for the world, and Benjamin Willie Graham will be working at Ghana’s group venues.

Graham has worked with SuperSports, StarTimes, Fox sports Africa, ESPN, Lagardere and CAF as a lead football commentator in the Ghana Premier League, Africa Cup of Nations/World cup qualifiers, CHAN, WAFU, CAF Men and Women’s AFCON tournaments and other major sports events.

Benjamin Willie Graham has also worked with seasoned commentators like Barry Lambert, Paul Dempsey and Steve Vickers, Robbie Knox, and Duane D’llorcaor. He holds a Master’s Degree in Media Management from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: