Benson Annang ready to serve Ghana

Benson Annang, Defender

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Hard working defender Benson Annang who played in his first two international matches for the Black Stars against Mali and Qatar has been reported tested positive for Covid 19, and may not be able to report for the Sudan match.

Benson, who plies his professional career with Zilina in Slovakia league has been called up by Coach C. K Akunnor for the double afcon qualifier against Sudan, however due to his condition, Annan has decided to remain at his base in the Eastern European country and quarantine himself for the required 14 days and heal.



Already there are some reports that the player has deliberately decided to not Honour the national duty but speaking to a section of the media, the player's local manager, Mr. Ishmail Lamptey refuted the allegation and claims, and indicated with documents that the player is even dishearten that he could not make it to honour the matches as he wanted to do so.

He has promised to play for the Black Stars in subsequent matches as he feels sad that Ghana has not won a major trophy for many years.

