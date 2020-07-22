Sports News

Berekum Arsenal CEO threatens to sue GFA

GFA has summoned Moro over some comments he made

The President of Berekum Arsenals FC, Alhaji Yakubu Moro has threatened to proceed to court if the GFA decides to punish him over his morally damaging comments on the country’s football governing body.

The Ghana FA announced via its website on Tuesday that it had summoned the big-mouthed football administrator to appear before its Ethics Committee.



This has to do with unsavory comments passed by Yakubu Moro in a radio interview on Kumasi-based Light FM.



In the said interview, the Club Administrator is alleged to have stated that the GFA Executive Council intends to share and “chop” the FIFA & CAF COVID-19 Relief funds.



To help ascertain the veracity of these allegations Yakubu Moro has been asked to submit a written Statement of Defence to the Ethics Committee on or before Monday, July 27, 2020 before 5pm.



He is expected to appear either in person or via video conferencing.

Reacting to this, Alhaji Yakubu Moro in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station OTEC FM said he still stands by his allegations and insists he will say same when he appears before the Ethics Committee.



“I haven’t and will never regret what I said. I have nothing to explain again. I will repeat exactly what I said if I meet the committee,” he told OTEC FM.



The veteran administrator has threatened legal action against the GFA in the event that he is sanctioned.



“I will go to court if the GFA decide to punish me over my comment because I see nothing wrong with what I said. The way the GFA disbursed the funds was wrong, they should have met us (the clubs) before,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.