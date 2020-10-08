Berekum Chelsea appoints Hesse Odamtten as new head coach

Coach Hesse Odamtten

Berekum Chelsea has appointed former Accra Hearts of Oak great Hesse Odamtten as the club's new head coach.

The 54-year-old is reported to have signed a long-term contract on Tuesday, October, 7.



He is expected to steer the Berekum-based side ahead of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.

Odamtten has been heavily involved in youth development over the years and will see his move to Chelsea as the biggest break in his career.



He has previously had stints with Cheetah FC, St Mirren and as a development coach for the Greater Accra FA.