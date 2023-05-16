0
Berekum Chelsea bankroller to vie for GFA presidency

Nana Yaw Amofa Gfa Presidency.jpeg Bernard Nana Yaw Amofa Jantuah

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bankroller for Ghana Premier League outfit, Berekum Chelsea, Bernard Nana Yaw Amofa Jantuah has disclosed his intentions to contest for the GFA presidency.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold its next election to elect a new President for the football governing body in October 2023.

As reported by Ghanasportsonline, the business mogul is patiently waiting to outline his plans for the elections when the incumbent President, Kurt Okraku’s four-year mandate comes to an end on Wednesday, October 23, 2023.

Mr Jantuah who doubles as the CEO of Benamof Group of Companies is a philanthropist and politician who bought majority of shares from the 2010/2011 league champions.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
