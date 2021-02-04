Berekum Chelsea beats Bechem United 2-0 to return to winning ways

Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea ended a three-game winless run in the Ghana Premier League to move out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Bechem United on Wednesday.

Chelsea, who had picked up just a point in their last three games, produced an impressive performance at the Golden City Park to win the Bono regional derby.



The first half produced no goal with Bechem defending very well against Chelsea, who were the dominant side.



Collins Ameyaw broke the deadlock three minutes after a recess with a cool finish. The midfielder's first goal of the season.

Forward Kofi Owusu ensured the three points by scoring the second goal in the 76th minute.



The win sees Chelsea climb up to 14th, just two points above the relegation zone while Bechem remained third on the table.