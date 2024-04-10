Berekum Chelsea beats Dreams FC 3-2 at Golden City Park

Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea secured a hard-fought victory over Dreams FC in an enthralling five-goal thriller at the Golden City Park on Wednesday, April 10 2024.

The hosts broke the deadlock on 28 minutes after they were awarded which was despatched with precision by Stephen Amankona.



Dreams restored parity at the death of the first half through Eric Danso.



After recess, Danso completed his brace by netting his second to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game.



Their advantage lasted 11 minutes as Amankona also struck again to make it 2-2.

The Still Believe couldn't hang on to leave Berekum with a point as Shaibu scored the winner for the Bibires on 96 minutes.



Berekum Chelsea move to 4th position on the league standings with 38 points while Dreams drop into the danger zone in 16th position with 28 points.



Zito's side however, have two games in hand.