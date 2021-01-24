Berekum Chelsea coach satisfied with draw against Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea FC

Berekum Chelsea Coach, Seth Hoffman, has said that he is pleased with his side's performance in the goalless draw against his former employer Accra Hearts of Oak.

At a dreaded Golden City Park, the home side created few chances but was unable to find the back of the net.



Emmanuel Clottey thought he had broken the virginity of the game a few minutes after the break but he was ruled offside by the assistant line one.



Coach Seth Hoffman was pleased with his performance even though he felt the referee favoured Accra Hearts of Oak when it came to 50-50 situations.

“I was very much pleased with the discipline of my players. You could see that all the 50-50 incidents in the game went in favour of Hearts yet my players maintained their focus and did the important things in the game,” he said in the post-match interview.



Berekum Chelsea remains unbeaten at the Golden City Park this season, winning two and drawing three home games.