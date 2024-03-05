Berekum Chelsea confirm signing of former Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu with a rep from Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea have appointed former head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu as their new coach.

The club have been in search of a replacement following the departure of Coach Christopher Ennin midway through the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In a post on social media, Berekum Chelsea announced the appointment of their new coach.



Samuel Boadu inked a one-year deal with the club to assume the head coaching position.



Samuel Boadu is remembered for leading Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup in the 2021/22 Season.

Before his tenure at Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu served as the head coach of Medeama SC.



Berekum Chelsea are currently sixth on the league table with 30 points from 19 matches played so far.



