Berekum Chelsea interested in Kotoko's Stephen Amankona - Reports

Asante Kotoko winger Stephen Amankona

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea is interested in Asante Kotoko winger Stephen Amankona according to reports in the local media.

Ever since he joined the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago, the winger has fallen short of expectations. Under coach Seydou Zerbou, Amankona has slipped down the pecking order at the club.



Only five appearances have been made by the 22-year-old throughout the current campaign. Despite displaying flashes of his ability in the Premier League's early phases of his career, Amankona also failed to break the club's starting lineup the season for a while under Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Amankona transferred from Berekum Chelsea to the Porcupine Warriors in October 2021.

He contributed significantly to the Bibires during the 2020–21 Ghana Premier League season, scoring 10 goals in 28 games. Amankona further assisted the team in advancing to the MTN FA Cup semifinals.



Berekum Chelsea who is 14th on the league table with 16 points is trying to strengthen their attack so that they don't slip into the relegation zone.