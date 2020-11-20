Berekum Chelsea is ready for Kotoko clash - Oduro Sarfo

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo has said that his outfit is ready to face Asante Kotoko on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.
Chelsea will welcome the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday to the Golden City Park and according to the CEO, his side is leaving no stone unturned as they eye their first victory of the season.
Berekum Chelsea held Legon Cities to a 1-1 draw in the opening day fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Speaking ahead of their clash with Asante Kotoko, he indicated that they are ready for the mouthwatering game.
“We are ever ready to face Kumasi Asante Kotoko, we have prepared very well for them on Sunday and have a good team to face the club,” he told Hot FM in an interview.
