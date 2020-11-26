Berekum Chelsea owner Nana Kwame Nketiah unfazed by Oduro Sarfo’s resignation

GFA Executive Council memeber, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Owner and bankroller of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah has said that he has no qualms with Nana Oduro Sarfo who resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.

According to him, he is not perturbed about his resignation and is of the view that he will get his replacement as soon as possible.



Oduro Sarfo, a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, resigned from his post as the CEO of the Berekum based.



Despite not giving reasons for his resignation it is believed that it has something to do with the club's decision to distance themselves from the comments he made on Accra-based Angel FM.



The outspoken football administrator has in the last couple of days received backlash after allegedly using some intemperate language on the radio.

His club issued a statement insisting that the comments which many say were in bad taste were his personal views and do not reflect the stands of the club.



In an interview with Peace FM, Nana Kwame Nketiah thanked him for his services but said he is not hurt by his exit from the club.



“His exit has some effect but not to the larger extent. if you are in the same house and all of a sudden one moves, it will definitely affect you but we will manage situations”



Asked if he is hurt about his exit, he said, “Why is my mother dead" he quizzed.