Berekum Chelsea part ways with Hesse Odamtten

Hesse Odamtten is one of five coaches who have received sacking orders this season

Ghana Premier League club, Berekum Chelsea have mutually parted ways with their Head Coach, Michael Hesse Odamtten.

After just eight round of matches in this season’s campaign, five coaches have already been shown the door following an unimpressive start to the season including Maxwell Konadu and Edward Nii Odoom and Hesse Odamtten is the latest coach to see his tenure come to an end.



Berekum Chelsea have not hit the ground running and have only managed to pick up one win so far after 7 games and sit in 15th position on the league table, with just six points.

The club is yet to announce who will take over from Hesse Odamtten.



Chelsea takes on Inter Allies in their next game on Sunday and will be hoping to secure three vital points.