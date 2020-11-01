Berekum Chelsea sign teenage phenom and Bologna trialist Mohamed Gouni

New Berekum Chelsea player Mohamed Gouni

Berekum Chelsea signed teenage sensation Mohamed Gouni on transfer deadline day, 31 October 2020.

The former Ghana Premier League champions snapped up the 17-year-old who became the toast of fans during the 2019 Baby Jet U16 tournament.



He emerged top scorer of the competition



Gouni was sent to Italy where he had an audition at Serie A side Bologna but no deal was reached.

He returned to Ghana and decided to joins the Bibires on a free transfer.



Berekum Chelsea open their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season on the road against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.