0
Menu
Sports

Berekum Chelsea will not struggle without Afriyie Mezack - Head Coach

Afriyie Mezack .jpeg Former Berekum Chelsea, Afriyie Mezack

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea head coach Christopher Ennin has said his side will not struggle in the remainder of their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games without top scorer Afriyie Mezack.

The 19-year-old was the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals from 22 games and is now set to secure a move abroad.

Mezack is reportedly in Belgium to complete a move to an unknown Belgium Pro League club after his scoring prowess in the Ghanaian top flight.

The Bibires have since beaten defending champions Asante Kotoko 3-0 in their first game without their talismanic forward.

Speaking after the game, Ennin stressed that they will do well without him.

“We really prepared for this game. Many are thinking without Afriyie Mezach we are going to struggle but we worked a lot even yesterday we were doing a lot of finishing and scoring. I’m not surprised of the scoreline, I’m praying that it continues.

“We really prepared, watched their videos and we carried the day.”

Berekum Chelsea are now 8th on the league log with 37 points from 26 games, four points away from top four.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
I no longer use NHIS card - Health Minister laments
NPP MP ‘deflates’ Sam George’s tough talk
How Hackman, Nana Addo, Alan, others paid delegates for votes
Why an Ablakwa photo on Bawumia’s Facebook page is gaining traction
Related Articles: