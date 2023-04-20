Berekum Chelsea will not struggle without Afriyie Mezack - Head Coach

Former Berekum Chelsea, Afriyie Mezack

Berekum Chelsea head coach Christopher Ennin has said his side will not struggle in the remainder of their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games without top scorer Afriyie Mezack.

The 19-year-old was the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals from 22 games and is now set to secure a move abroad.



Mezack is reportedly in Belgium to complete a move to an unknown Belgium Pro League club after his scoring prowess in the Ghanaian top flight.



The Bibires have since beaten defending champions Asante Kotoko 3-0 in their first game without their talismanic forward.



Speaking after the game, Ennin stressed that they will do well without him.

“We really prepared for this game. Many are thinking without Afriyie Mezach we are going to struggle but we worked a lot even yesterday we were doing a lot of finishing and scoring. I’m not surprised of the scoreline, I’m praying that it continues.



“We really prepared, watched their videos and we carried the day.”



Berekum Chelsea are now 8th on the league log with 37 points from 26 games, four points away from top four.