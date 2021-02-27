Bergins Outreach donates to St. Francis Tennis Academy

Beneficiaries of the donation

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Bergins Outreach; a non-profit all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide low-cost and no-cost athletic apparel and equipment to the youth to get them active and improve their wellbeing last Saturday 20th February 2021 donated tennis equipment to the St. Francis Tennis Academy in Ashaiman.

Jynna Asiedu-Ofei; the CEO of the Bergins Outreach and a former tennis player herself presented the items which comprised of tennis rackets, balls and tennis shoes.



According to her; "my siblings and I got the opportunity to study abroad (USA) through gaining tennis scholarships. So the aim is to create and give the children the same opportunity we got and the donation of tennis equipment is to ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their training.

"Bergins outreach chose St. Francis because of the tennis stars it has been able to produce in the years past and still producing despite the very limited resources it has.



"Also we believed it was a foundation where we could track the progress of the children and be part of the great things they're already doing and will continue supporting less privileged children with sports and school supplies to make a difference and support the community," She added

