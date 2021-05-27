Bernard Arthur entreats Liberty Professionals to improve performance to survive relegation

Liberty Professionals

Former Liberty Professionals forward Bernard Arthur has urged the Dansoman based club to improve their performance in order to survive relegation at the end of the season.

The Scientific Soccer lads has been struggling in the ongoing campaign and are in the relegation drop.



They sit 17th on the league log with 26 points after 26 matches.



However, according to their former striker, the club can only survive if they up their game rather than writing all the beautiful memories of the club to a lower division.

“Liberty Professionals its high time you up a little bit of your game to be in the league rather than writing all the beautiful memories of the club to a lower division”



“I understand sometimes it hard luck but you can do it guys, come on” he posted on Facebook which was sighted by Footballghana.com.



Liberty Professionals will take on Dreams FC in matchday 27 of the league on Saturday.