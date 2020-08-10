Sports News

Bernard Arthur thanks Hearts of Oak in an emotional message

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur has sent a heartwarming goodbye message to the team and supporters after parting ways with the club.

Arthur, 23, joined Accra Hearts of Oak on a free transfer in August 2019 but failed to impress at the club.



The embittered Hearts of Oak attacker desperately wanted to exit the club after suffering what he terms as neglect and disrespect from head coach Edward Nii Odoom due to lack of game time.



He confirmed his imminent move to Accra Great Olympics during the course of the season.

The former Liberty Professionals forward was part of a list of four players, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Aboubacar Traore and Joseph Esso who were released by the Ghanaian giants following the expiration of their contract on Friday.



Arthur finally has his freedom and has thanked the club for their services and his short stint with them.



"I would like to thank the Board of directors,Coaching staff and the players for the few time spent with them. “You can’t win always in life but even when loosing you opt to loose with a significant. I wish #AccraHeartsOfOak all the best and bring the spirit of the club back like I did for you against Liberty professionals".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.