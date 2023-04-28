0
Bernard Dong Bortey: 'I can win the league' as Hearts of Oak coach

Dong Bortey Accra Hearts of Oak icon Bernard Dong Bortey

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak icon Bernard Dong Bortey believes he has what it takes to guide the team to a league victory if given the opportunity to manage the club.

During an interview with Max FM on Thursday, Dong Bortey expressed his confidence in the team's ability to improve under his leadership, despite the league's lack of quality scorers and the club's recent poor performance.

“Nobody should think that when the mandate is given to me, I can't coach the club. If I am given the chance to coach Hearts of Oak, I will win the league," he affirmed.

However, when questioned about the current state of the team's performance in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, the Under-14 development coach of Hearts declined to comment.

Following a humiliating defeat to newcomers Tamale City on Wednesday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, the "Never Say Die" lads are presently ranked sixth on the league table with six games remaining and 42 points.

