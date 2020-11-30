Bernard Mensah delighted after Besiktas break 15 years winless jinx against Fenerbahce

Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has expressed his excitement after Besiktas broke their fifteen years winless streak record against Fenerbahce in the Supalig.

Besiktas have not tasted victory Fenerbahce for the past fifteen years.



The narrative changed on Sunday after the Black Eagles defeated their capital rivals 4-3 at the Ulker Stadium.



Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar netted a brace in the 4th and 20th minute.



Papis Cisse halved the deficit for Fenerbahce with a close-range finish in the 34th minute.



Fenerbahce thought they could snatch the equalizer after Cyle Larin was given his marching orders for a two-bookable offence.

But Besiktas struck again four minutes later through Necip Uysal before Ozun Tufan pulled a goal back for Fenerbahce in the 68th minute.



Fabrice N’Sakala extended the lead for the visitors but the game ended 4-3 after Tufan artfully dispatched a penalty kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Altay Bayinder.



Mensah, who played 70 minutes of action, took to Twitter to indicate his joy.



