Bernard Mensah delighted to score first career hat-trick in Al Tai's game against Al Ettifaq

Former Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Former Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah has shared his excitement after netting his first-ever hat-trick in Al Tai's defeat to Al Ettifaq.

The 28-year-old nearly snatched a point for Al Tai against Steven Gerrard's star-studded Al Ettifaq with his heroic display, but an injury time winner from Moussa Dembele robbed the Ghanaian of a perfect night.



Despite the defeat, Mensah expressed satisfaction with his performance while encouraging his teammates to work hard.



"Happy to score my first hat trick Saudi Pro League.. not the result we wanted we focus on the next game," he wrote on Twitter.



Al Ettifaq's newest arrival, Georginio Wijnaldum, opened the scoring after just two minutes but Mensah responded seven minutes later before giving Al Tai the lead in the 36th minute. With four minutes to half time, French forward Moussa Dembele levelled the scores.

After the break, Mensah shot his side into the lead once again before Wijnaldum levelled with 19 minutes remaining.



However, with the game headed for a draw, Dembele grabbed the winner in injury time to give Al Ettifaq victory.



Mensah joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Malcom, Aleksadr Mitrovic and Odion Ighalo as players to have scored hat-tricks in the new Saudi Pro League season.