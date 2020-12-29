Bernard Mensah delighted with 'deserved' victory over Sivasspor

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah has expressed delight in Besiktas' big win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night.

The 26-year-old played 80 minutes as the Eagles recorded a 3-0 win at the Vodafone Arena to go second on the league table.



He was replaced by Oguzhan Ozyakup.



"Great 3 points well deserved," he posted on Twitter after the game.



Besiktas took the lead after 18 minutes through Guven Yalcin in the first half.

Second-half goals from Cyle Larin and Ozyakup, who replace Mensah, sealed the victory for the giants.



Bernard Mensah is currently on loan from super lig rivals Kayserispor but could make a permanent move at the end of the campaign.



He has played 13 games and scored twice for the Turkish giants.



