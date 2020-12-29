0
Bernard Mensah delighted with 'deserved' victory over Sivasspor

Ben Bernard MENSAH Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Tue, 29 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah has expressed delight in Besiktas' big win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night.

The 26-year-old played 80 minutes as the Eagles recorded a 3-0 win at the Vodafone Arena to go second on the league table.

He was replaced by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

"Great 3 points well deserved," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Besiktas took the lead after 18 minutes through Guven Yalcin in the first half.

Second-half goals from Cyle Larin and Ozyakup, who replace Mensah, sealed the victory for the giants.

Bernard Mensah is currently on loan from super lig rivals Kayserispor but could make a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

He has played 13 games and scored twice for the Turkish giants.

