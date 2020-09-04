Sports News

Bernard Mensah features in Besiktas friendly defeat to Sivasspor

Bernard Mensah featured in Besiktas' friendly game against Sivasspor

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah featured in Besiktas' friendly game against Sivasspor.

The 25-year old started but was replaced in the second half as the Turkish giants suffered a 1-0 defeat to their Super Lig rivals.



Mensah joined the Black and Whites on a season long loan from Kayserispor with the option of making the switch a permanent one at the end of the season.



The attacking midfielder enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, scoring five times and providing six assists at Kaysersipor.

He is expected to replicate the same form this season, as Besiktas target the Turkish Super Lig title.









