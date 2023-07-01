Bernard Mensah in advanced talks with Qatari club Al Shamal

Ghanaian player, Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah is currently engaged in serious negotiations with Qatari side Al Shamal.

The discussions have reached an advanced stage, with an agreement expected to be finalized in the coming hours. Mensah, whose contract with Turkish club Kayserispor expires on Friday, June 30, is set to make the move on a free transfer.



Mensah's journey at Kayserispor has been eventful and fruitful. After initially joining the Turkish club on loan, he impressed with his performances, leading to a permanent transfer in 2019.



During his time at Kayserispor, Mensah had a loan spell at Besiktas, where he experienced tremendous success, winning the domestic double.

Now, as his contract with Kayserispor nears its end, Mensah is poised to embark on a new chapter in his career.



The opportunity to join Al Shamal in Qatar presents an enticing prospect for the talented midfielder. The move to the Qatari side would allow him to showcase his skills in a different footballing environment and potentially contribute to the team's success.