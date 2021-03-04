Bernard Mensah inspires Besiktas to victory over Yeni Malatyaspor

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to inspire Besiktas to victory at Yeni Malatyaspor.

The midfielder replaced Uysal Necip at the start of the second half and he immediately changed the game with the visitors taking control of the match.



After a goalless first half, Mensah sparked life into a lackluster Besiktas who played better in the second half.



The playmaker started the move which ended up with Atiba Hutchinson netting the only goal of the match.

The on-loan Kayserispor star has made 22 Super Lig appearances this season and has scored four times for the title chasers.



Mensah’s compatriots Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh were also involved in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor.