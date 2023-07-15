0
Menu
Sports

Bernard Mensah joins Saudi side Al-Tai

Bernard Mensah 07 15 At 08.jpeg Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has made a move to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Tai after his contract with Turkish side Kayserispor expired.

Mensah, a former international player for Ghana and a previous member of Atletico Madrid, signed a 2+1 year contract with his new club.

After spending four seasons with Kayserispor, the 28-year-old midfielder bid farewell to the Turkish club on June 5, 2023.

Mensah had been linked with potential moves to Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar SC in Qatar, but he ultimately decided to embark on a football adventure in Saudi Arabia by joining Al-Tai.

During his time in Turkey, Mensah achieved notable success while on loan at Besiktas, winning the Turkish league title and the Turkish Cup.

He made a total of 91 appearances for Kayserispor, showcasing his skills with 16 goals and 15 assists, which greatly contributed to the team's performance.

Mensah's football career gained momentum in 2015 when he caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, securing a transfer from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes for a fee of six million euros but he never lived up to the hype and was shipped out after successive loan spells.

However, limited playing time at Atletico Madrid led to loan spells at Getafe CF, Kasimpasa, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

The midfielder forged a stable career in Turkey where he played for the likes of Besiktas, Kasimpasa and Kayserispor.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio